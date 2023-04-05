DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The Iowa State Fair has filled two more nights on the 2023 Granstand concert calendar, announcing a comedy show and rock concert on Wednesday.

On Monday, August 14th, The Black Keys will headline with special guests The Velveteers. The rock duo has won five Grammys. Their best-known hits include “Gold on the Ceiling”, “Lonely Boy” and “Tighten Up.”

On Tuesday, August 15th, comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will take the stage – along with a bunch of dummies he calls friends. Dunham previously performed at the Fair in 2010 and 2016.

Tickets for both shows go on sale on Friday, April 7th online at www.iowastatefair.org.

