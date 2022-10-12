DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The state of Iowa is facing a shortage of accountants, hoping a new program will increase the number of those workers.

Iowa Auditor Rob Sand is rolling out a new hiring initiative working with community colleges to help address the accounting workforce shortage.

The state auditor says that businesses and organizations are already feeling the pinch of the shortage.

“Accountants have financial consultations. Accountants can be contracted while working for a company and as long as there’s no financial or legal compromise, there’s no cap to the amount of money you can make as an accountant. Since i’ve started pursuing accounting, i’ve become president of the accounting club. With my accounting education, i’ve been able to get a better job,” said Mariah Mullens, an accounting student from Des Moines Area Community College.

Sand said that according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are now 17% fewer Americans employed in accounting and auditing compared to 2019.