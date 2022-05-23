DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand has been targeted by email scammers attempting to defraud the state and the auditor himself.

Officials have said that no money was given to any scammers.

This comes as the Iowa Attorney General’s office announced they will host events in 12 cities across the state about consumer protection issues.

The state’s consumer protection division will talk about identifying price gouging, avoiding scams, and other issues.

There will be two events held in Siouxland. The first will be in Lakeview on June 28 and the second will be in Sioux City on July 18.