(AP) — Iowa’s solicitor general has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of assault after he was arrested and accused over the weekend of taking several swings at a Des Moines bar bouncer.

The Des Moines Register reports that Jeffrey Thompson, 64, of Des Moines, was arrested late Friday night following the altercation with a bouncer at Blazing Saddle bar who was reportedly trying to escort Thompson out of the bar.

Thompson, who is a member of the Iowa Attorney General’s Office and represents the state in legal matters, was released on $300 cash bond.

He pleaded not guilty to the the charge on Monday. If convicted, he faces up to 30 days in jail and a $855 fine.