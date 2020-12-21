Iowa soldiers win title in national championship

Col. Andy Bussell, Commander of the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center presented awards to Spc. Aaron M. McAndrews and Cpl. Kyle R. Thies during the awards ceremony for the 2020 50th annual Winston P. Wilson Sniper Championship and the 30th Annual Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting from Dec. 4-10, 2020, at Fort Chaffee Joint […]

BARLING, Ark. (KCAU) — An Iowa National Guard sniper team took home the highest honor at a national competition this month.

According to a release, the team competed against 23 other National Guard teams and 12 inter-service teams at the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center, December 4-10, at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center in Barling, Arkansas.

Spc. Aaron McAndrews and Cpl. Kyle Thies, both infantrymen with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Infantry Regiment, scored a combined total of 504 points, helping them receive the Chief’s 50 Marksmanship Badge.

The Iowa team placed third overall in the combined competition, second in the National Winston P. Wilson Sniper Championship, and first in the Silent Hunter team category.

This was the first year that McAndrews and Thies competed in this national event.

The competition consists of shooting, fieldcraft, and sniper related tasks such as call for fire. Teams were challenged by running or rucking short distances, shooting with one arm tied behind their back, and were required to make positive identification on a target within close proximity to other team’s targets.

“That’s one of the big things about these sniper competitions,” said, McAndrews. “So many things go into just being able to get in there and take that shot.”

In one event, teams were required to approach their target without being detected. The Iowa team was one of the few sniper teams that were able to avoid detection.

This competition was designed to facilitate, evaluate, and test the development of training programs among snipers of all services. Basic marksmanship is an important skill set for military service members.

“Competitions are a great training event to test our skills,” said Sgt. Major Jason Nelson, the senior training noncommissioned officer. “It’s about readiness and each Soldier being fully able to employ his or her weapon when it matters.”