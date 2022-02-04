Iowa (KCAU) — Hundreds of soldiers with the Iowa National Guard have been called to active duty and will deploy to Poland as the United States increases its troop presence in the region amid growing tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

The 250 Iowa soldiers come from the 1133rd Transportation Company in Mason City and the 209th Medical Company Area Support in Iowa City. According to the Iowa National Guard, the soldiers “will support Operation Atlantic Resolve and NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence” in eastern Europe. General Ben Corell previously released that this call-up was expected in his Condition of the Guard address.

Earlier this year the Pentagon put units on alert that thousands of US soldiers would be deploying to Europe. Russia is reportedly planning another invasion of Ukraine. US and other NATO partners have been increasing the strength of their forces in the region in response.

The Iowa National Guard has not announced specific deployment dates for the two Iowa units.