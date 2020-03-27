Iowa slaying suspect captured at Illinois hotel

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A suspect in the Iowa slaying of a 27-year-old man has been captured in Illinois.

Authorities say Todd Jenkins was spotted at a hotel in Aurora, Illinois, and arrested Thursday as he tried to flee.

He faces charges of first-degree murder and going armed with intent in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Court records don’t an attorney for Jenkins.

A criminal complaint says he drove October 30 from Davenport to Cedar Rapids and, outside his former girlfriend’s apartment, confronted Reginald Ward Jr.

Ward was fatally shot later at a convenience store.

Ward lived in Moline, Illinois.