AMES, Iowa (WHO) – A Boone man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection to an Ames shooting from September.

The Ames Police Department says 28-year-old Vashawn Green has been arrested in the case. He is charged with attempted murder and dominion of a firearm by a felon.

The shooting happened in the 3800 block of Tripp Street on September 21st. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a male victim who had been shot. Online court records reveal the victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital in Des Moines for treatment.

Police are asking anyone with more information on the shooting to call them at 515-239-5133 or leave an anonymous tip at 515-239-5533.