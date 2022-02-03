MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (WHO) — A 22-year-old man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a man through a closed door at an apartment complex on Wednesday in Iowa.

Police say that Dominick Laurie and the victim were arguing at a Marshalltown apartment in the 200 block of Grant Street when Laurie fired a handgun four times into a closed-door, hitting the victim with three shots.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The Marshalltown Times-Republican reports that the victim was treated and released.

Laurie is charged with Attempt to Commit Murder, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and two counts of Reckless Use of a Firearm.