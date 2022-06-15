FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) – A sheriff’s deputy in southwest Iowa died Tuesday after his vehicle collided with a combine.

It happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Highway 275 near 260th Street, south of Sidney, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Austin “Melvin” Richardson was traveling northbound when his SUV collided with a southbound combine operated by 64-year-old James Groff.

A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol said the combine was wider than the width of the southbound lane and its left front dual tire was to the left of the center line into the northbound lane. Richardson’s SUV hit the front tire of the combine, skidded sideways, and rolled several times.

Richardson, 37, died as a result of the collision.

The crash remains under investigation.