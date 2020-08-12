Iowa sheriff’s deputy dies in accidental off-duty shooting

OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty Iowa sheriff’s deputy has died in an accidental shooting.
The Ottumwa Police Department said in a news release that officers responded Tuesday morning and found that 35-year-old Brian Rainey had sustained a gunshot wound to his torso.
WHO-TV reports that the deputy with the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office died from his injuries.
Police say the firearm was discharged accidentally.
