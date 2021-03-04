Iowa sheriff IDs driver killed in crash during police chase

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATKINS, Iowa (AP) — Sheriffs officials in eastern Iowa have identified a driver killed in a crash after reached speeds over 100 mph while fleeing a traffic stop.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release Thursday that 38-year-old Matthew Earl Cox, of Cedar Rapids, died in the early Wednesday crash.

Investigators say the chase began when a Linn County deputy tried to pull over a car in Atkins that Cox was driving.

Investigators say Cox’s speeding car drove off a Benton County road and crashed into a culvert.

Officials say a woman also in the car and later identified as 33-year-old Mary Jeanette Ridenour, of Cedar Rapids, was seriously injured and flown to an Iowa City hospital.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News