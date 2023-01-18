BOONE COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) – Officials in Boone County now say a car damaged on Highway 169 was hit by a steel rod and not a bullet.
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office had originally asked for help to find the person who shot a vehicle last Friday around 6:15 p.m. damaging a headlight and the hood of the vehicle. But now, the BCSO says a closer forensic look at the vehicle reveals the damage was done by a square steel rod.
The rod had the velocity to pierce through the headlight, metal headlight bracket, and hood of the vehicle, much like a bullet. The rod wasn’t visible to investigators without removing sound-dampening material from the hood.
The BCSO now says it believes the rod came from an oncoming vehicle and the incident serves as a reminder to everyone to make sure the load on their vehicle is secured. They say even the smallest objects can pierce a windshield and take a life.