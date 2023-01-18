BOONE COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) – Officials in Boone County now say a car damaged on Highway 169 was hit by a steel rod and not a bullet.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office had originally asked for help to find the person who shot a vehicle last Friday around 6:15 p.m. damaging a headlight and the hood of the vehicle. But now, the BCSO says a closer forensic look at the vehicle reveals the damage was done by a square steel rod.

The rod had the velocity to pierce through the headlight, metal headlight bracket, and hood of the vehicle, much like a bullet. The rod wasn’t visible to investigators without removing sound-dampening material from the hood.

Square steel rod embedded in underside of car’s hood. Damage to vehicle. Damage to vehicle.

The BCSO now says it believes the rod came from an oncoming vehicle and the incident serves as a reminder to everyone to make sure the load on their vehicle is secured. They say even the smallest objects can pierce a windshield and take a life.