Iowa Senators worry that the USMCA will not be passed

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) – While many lawmakers are focusing on the impeachment hearings, some continue to worry that other legislation is slipping through the cracks.

Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst are both calling attention the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement.

“It has now been more than a year since the leaders of Canada, Mexico, and the United States signed the agreement. Americans have waited long enough,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley, (R-Iowa).

Grassley goes on to say that if the USMCA is not passed by the end of the week, it won’t have enough time to be ratified before the end of 2019.