Iowa Senator Joni Ernst’s fundraising efforts being questioned

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Fundraising efforts by Iowa Senator Joni Ernst are being called into question.

A report by The Associated Press (AP) ties Ernst to an outside group founded by one of her political aides.

The association may have overstepped campaign finance laws.

Iowa Values is a political non-profit founded in 2017.

The report by AP reviewed emails and strategies memos from Iowa Values, which stated the group’s aim was to ensure Ernst’s re-election in 2020.

Political non-profits are referred to as “dark money” groups because they are not required to reveal their donors.

However, they can not make political work their primary purpose.

It’s worth mentioning that Ernst is not the first politician to push fundraising boundaries.

KCAU 9 reached out to Ernst for a statement, the Senator’s Senior Advisor, Brook Ramlet said,

“Our campaign always has and always will act in full compliance with and in the spirit of the law. For the AP to suggest otherwise, is the definition of fake news.”