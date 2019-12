(ABC NEWS) – Many Republicans have denounced the newly written Articles of impeachment, including Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley.

Senator Grassley saying the House’s case can not stand up to scrutiny.

“But there was no ‘quid pro quo,’ there was no bribery. And now there’s abuse of power. Well, I look at the Constitution and it says the reason for impeachment is treason, high crimes, misdemeanors, and bribery. And he’s not charged with any of that,” said Senator Chuck Grassley, (R-IA).