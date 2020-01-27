Iowa Senator Ernst’s memoir comes out in May

NEW YORK (AP) — Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst has a memoir coming out in May.

The book is called “Daughter of the Heartland: My Ode to the Country That Raised Me.”

According to her publisher, Threshold Editions, Ernst will tell of a journey from farm girl to first female Senator from Iowa.

Her book arrives as she faces what is expected to be a competitive race for re-election.

Ernst is among a handful of Republican incumbents whom Democrats and pollsters have identified as vulnerable in 2020.

The 49-year-old Ernst was elected to the Senate in 2014.