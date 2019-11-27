Iowa Senator Ernst wants to ‘bag the swag’ on wasteful PR campaign spending

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) – A recent study shows the Federal Government spends more than $1 billion a year on swag, but Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is working to change that.

From Trinkets to Snuggies, and mascots for Federal Government agencies, Ernst is introducing a plan to stop what she calls wasteful spending on the so-called PR campaigns.

Ever seen photos of this guy, or him, or how about these two.

“I don’t recognize any of them,” said Terri Freppon, Arkansas.

“I have no idea who they are,” said Jeffery Mason, Maryland.

These are the “mascots” for Federal Government agencies and creating these anonymous mascots cost taxpayers a quarter of a million.

“There’s a lot of other things they could spend it on that’s more worthwhile,” said Mason.

Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst agrees.

“It’s not serving the interest of the taxpayers. It’s time to bag the swag.,” said Senator Ernst.

Her bill, The Swag Act, would ban federal agencies from spending millions of tax dollars on PR and marketing tools, like mascots, key chains, coloring books…

“Drink koozies and snuggies, if you can believe it,” said Senator Ernst.

In total, Ernst says federal agencies spend more than $1 billion a year on advertising campaigns, but since the Federal Government spent more than $4 trillion, last year…

“It is a drop in the bucket, but I think it illustrates the enormity of the problem that we have,” said Joel Griffith, The Heritage Foundation.

He agrees the Federal Government needs to reel in its spending.

“It’s been 20 years since we passed a balanced budget,” said Griffith.

But he says budget cuts are difficult.

“There are people that do benefit for the spending,” said Griffith.

Ernst says her cuts would spare some better-known mascots, like Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl.

But she says new faces like Brite the Light Bulb and Sammy Soil belong on the chopping block.