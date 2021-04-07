Iowa Senate sends abortion amendment forward

(KCAU) — The Iowa Senate approved a proposed constitutional amendment that would restrict abortions in the state.

The amendment seeks to overturn an Iowa Supreme Court ruling that found the state constitution protects a woman’s right to an abortion.

The senate versions reads in part “to defend the dignity of all human life, and to protect mothers and unborn children from efforts to expand abortion even to the day of birth.”

Both chambers of the Iowa Legislature would have to approve the amendment again next year before it would be placed on the ballot for the public to vote on.