Iowa Senate passes abortion constitutional amendment bill

by: DAVID PITT Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Senate has passed a resolution that would amend the Iowa Constitution to declare there is no right to an abortion in the state.

The measure passed 32-18 with only Republican votes. It says the Iowa Constitution “shall not be construed to recognize, grant or secure a right to abortion or to require the public funding of abortion.”

The bill must pass in the House this year and the legislature again in 2021 or 2022 before it goes to a statewide vote.

If voters eventually approve, the amendment would make it easier for lawmakers to pass abortion restrictions in Iowa.

