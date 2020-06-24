Iowa Senate Democrats seek governor’s felon voter order by July 4

by: , DAVID PITT

Black Lives Matter protesters rally outside Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office, Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Reynolds says she has plenty of time to draft and sign an executive order enabling felons to vote in Iowa before the November election. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Senate Democrats are calling for Gov. Kim Reynolds to quickly sign an executive order allowing felons to vote once they have completed their sentences.

But voting right experts say the details of her directive are just as important as the timing of her action.

In a letter sent Wednesday, the 18 Democratic senators asked Reynolds to sign an order without exceptions or limitations by Independence Day. That would end Iowa’s status as the only state that disenfranchises all felons.

Experts on voting rights and racial disparities said the way she frames the order will significantly impact the number of felons who will register and vote.

