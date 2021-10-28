Iowa Senate approves new voting maps; House vote still to come

DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO) — Iowa lawmakers are half-way to finally approving new voting district boundaries across the state.

The process has been delayed by an overdue 2020 Census report and the rejection of the first set of proposed maps by lawmakers earlier this month.

On Thursday afternoon the Iowa Senate voted 48-1 to approve the second set of maps. The Iowa House will vote on them later in the day.

Sister station WHO 13’s Dave Price and Zach Fisher are at the Capitol following that vote and the consideration of a bill banning vaccine mandates.