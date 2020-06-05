Iowa Senate approves new medical marijuana bill, heads to Gov. Reynolds’ desk

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Senate has approved a new medical marijuana bill that will now head to Governor Reynolds’ desk.

The bill would reduce levels of THC to 4.5 grams over a period of 90 days.This is compared to the 25 grams allowed in the previous bill, which Governor Reynolds vetoed last year.

The measure also adds PTSD and autism with self-harm to the list of illnesses covered.

The bill, HF-2589, passed the senate 32-17.

Opponents are arguing that the bill prevents many Iowans from getting the treatment they need and discriminates against minorities.