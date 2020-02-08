Iowa Senate approves $20 million for flood recovery funding

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s been almost one year since Iowa’s severe spring flooding and folks impacted by high water are one step closer to relief funding.

The Iowa Senate unanimously approved $20 million for flood recovery.

However, some Democrats argued that the amount needed exceeds $150 million.

Lawmakers said the bill would bring the two-year total of state funding for flood recovery up to $35 million, not including federal money from Iowa’s Economic Emergency Fund.

The bill still needs House approval.