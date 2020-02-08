Iowa Senate approves $20 million for flood recovery funding

Iowa News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s been almost one year since Iowa’s severe spring flooding and folks impacted by high water are one step closer to relief funding.

The Iowa Senate unanimously approved $20 million for flood recovery.

However, some Democrats argued that the amount needed exceeds $150 million.

Lawmakers said the bill would bring the two-year total of state funding for flood recovery up to $35 million, not including federal money from Iowa’s Economic Emergency Fund.

The bill still needs House approval.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.