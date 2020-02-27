Iowa Senate addresses classroom violence, wants to help teachers

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Members of the Iowa Senate are unanimously supporting legislation that aims to help teachers deal with violent behavior in their classrooms.

The bill’s sponsor says the measure would provide more standards, guidelines, and protections for teachers when students erupt in violence.

Both Republican and Democratic Senators are debating the bill, calling it a “giant problem” in Iowa, with some saying the bill doesn’t go far enough to help the teachers.

“I think this is a far greater problem than any of us really know, and the numbers that will let us take care of it are larger than what the bill allows,” Senator Liz Mathis said.

The bill would create funding for “therapeutic classrooms” used as an alternative setting for students who need it.

The bill’s sponsor says the bill is just the first step in helping teachers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories