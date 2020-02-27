Iowa Senate addresses classroom violence, wants to help teachers

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Members of the Iowa Senate are unanimously supporting legislation that aims to help teachers deal with violent behavior in their classrooms.

The bill’s sponsor says the measure would provide more standards, guidelines, and protections for teachers when students erupt in violence.

Both Republican and Democratic Senators are debating the bill, calling it a “giant problem” in Iowa, with some saying the bill doesn’t go far enough to help the teachers.

“I think this is a far greater problem than any of us really know, and the numbers that will let us take care of it are larger than what the bill allows,” Senator Liz Mathis said.

The bill would create funding for “therapeutic classrooms” used as an alternative setting for students who need it.

The bill’s sponsor says the bill is just the first step in helping teachers.