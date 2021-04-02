Iowa Sen. Ernst tours 211 call center which helps people schedule vaccine appointments

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Starting on Monday, all Iowans will qualify to get a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst has already received her shot of the vaccine and was back in the state, acknowledging an organization’s work to help others get their shots of the vaccine.

Sen. Ernst toured the 211 call center on Friday to learn more about their work in helping Iowans receive the vaccine.

She said that the vaccine doses are distributed at the state level from the federal government.

“As far as we know, things are still rolling forward, and we’re still receiving the vaccinations just as other states are. There is an algorithm that would explain to us how they arrive at the doses that are allocated to each of the states,” said Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA).

So far, the 211 call center has helped booked more than 6,000 vaccination appointments in the state.