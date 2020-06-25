Iowa sees jump in COVID-19 cases, four new deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 499 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday morning, bringing the state’s total to 27,065.

Health officials reported four more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 694.

The state’s health department announced 196 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 16,914.

Iowa has 9,457 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 275,453 people have been tested for the virus and 258,002 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in 13 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. June 25.

