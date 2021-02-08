Iowa sees increase in fishing licenses, $37 million in revenue made

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The global pandemic had led more Iowans to hit the water and try their luck at fishing in 2020.

Fishing licenses were up 24 percent in 2020, reversing a downward trend from the past decade. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) sold more than 430,000 licenses last year, generating around $37 million in revenue.

The unexpected boost in license sales will allow the Iowa DNR to stock more fish in lakes and ponds.

If you would like to follow the upward trend and get a fishing license, you can visit the Iowa DNR website.