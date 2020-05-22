Iowa sees 18 more COVID-19 deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 18 additional COVID-19 deaths and 449 new cases of the virus in Iowa, Friday morning.
324 new recoveries from the virus were also confirmed.
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), reports a total of 16,392 positive cases in the state.
That total includes 8,795 recoveries and 418 deaths.
According to the IDPH, 119,458 Iowans have been tested for the virus.
Here is a list of Iowa Siouxland counties and their number of cases:
- Woodbury County – 2,462
- Plymouth county – 100
- Sioux County – 182
- Lyon County – 19
- Monona County – 19
- Harrison County – 18
- Osceola County 30
- O’Brien County – 24
- Cherokee County – 10
- Ida County – 8
- Crawford County – 440
- Dickinson County 8
- Clay County – 9
- Buena Vista county – 135
- Sac County – 8
- Emmet County – 7
- Palo Alto County – 3
This update is as of 8:51 a.m. Friday. All information counted as “new” is calculated against our Thursday Iowa COVID-19 update.
For the latest numbers from the counties and the state, visit Iowa’s coronavirus dashboard.