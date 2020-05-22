Closings
Iowa sees 18 more COVID-19 deaths

Iowa News

by: Kate Lundahl

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed 18 additional COVID-19 deaths and 449 new cases of the virus in Iowa, Friday morning.

324 new recoveries from the virus were also confirmed.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), reports a total of 16,392 positive cases in the state.

That total includes 8,795 recoveries and 418 deaths.

According to the IDPH, 119,458 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

Here is a list of Iowa Siouxland counties and their number of cases:

  • Woodbury County – 2,462
  • Plymouth county – 100
  • Sioux County – 182
  • Lyon County – 19
  • Monona County – 19
  • Harrison County – 18
  • Osceola County 30
  • O’Brien County – 24
  • Cherokee County – 10
  • Ida County – 8
  • Crawford County – 440
  • Dickinson County 8
  • Clay County – 9
  • Buena Vista county – 135
  • Sac County – 8
  • Emmet County – 7
  • Palo Alto County – 3

This update is as of 8:51 a.m. Friday. All information counted as “new” is calculated against our Thursday Iowa COVID-19 update.

For the latest numbers from the counties and the state, visit Iowa’s coronavirus dashboard.

