Iowa sees 101% increase in 100+ mph speeding tickets

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – Authorities have seen a spike in dangerous driving on Iowa roads this year.

Between January and August, the Iowa State Patrol recorded a 101% increase in tickets for speeds exceeding 100 mph. That percentage is based on a four-year average.

There has also been a 75% increase in tickets for speeds 25 mph over the posted speed limit.

There have been 213 traffic fatalities in Iowa this year as of Sept. 4, according to the Iowa DOT. That is one less death than was reported on that same day in 2019. Last year there were 336 traffic fatalities in the state.

