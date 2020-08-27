Iowa seeing troubling virus trends as students return

(AP) – As K-12 and college students and staff begin returning to classrooms, the pace of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to accelerate in Iowa, prompting alarm among some infectious disease experts.

The state on Wednesday reported 817 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Iowa’s death toll stands at 1,061. Some of the increase appears to be due to young adults packing bars in the university cities of Ames and Iowa City, often in violation of state regulations that require social distancing.

Despite 167 complaints, state officials have reported no fines, license suspensions, or revocations.

