Iowa Secretary of State wins award for helping voters with disabilities vote

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is earning national recognition for helping improve accessibility for Iowans with disabilities.

According to a release from the Office of the Iowa Secretary of State, Pate received the 2020 Clearie Award for Improving Accessibility for Voters with Disabilities.

Secretary Pate partnered with Disability Rights Iowa to create the Voting Accessibility Quick Check booklet for every polling place in the state ahead of the 2020 general election. The booklet is a tool for precinct election officials to use to ensure polling places meet American Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements and to quickly recognize and fix any accessibility issues that may arise on Election Day.

“We’re constantly looking at ways to improve accessibility for Iowans with disabilities. This booklet is another important step in the ongoing process,” Secretary Pate said. “The key to ensuring polling places are accessible is providing poll workers with the tools in a format that is easy to follow. We accomplished that objective with the Quick Check Guide.”

The booklet includes information about accessible voting equipment, spacing, signage, and can be used as a measuring tool. The panels in the easy-fold guide provide the necessary measurements for outside and inside the polling place.

“This year we are pleased to receive a record-breaking number of 137 Clearie submissions, more than tripling the 2019 submissions,” said EAC Chairman Donald Palmer. “The number of Clearie submissions highlights that even though this was a challenging election year, officials continue to modernize and develop programming that will serve as helpful best practices for the coming years. The job of an election official is never done.”

A recent EAC study shows election officials made great progress serving voters with disabilities in 2020 and ensuring they could cast a private and independent ballot.

Secretary Pate received the 2018 Clearie Award from the EAC for his Helping Veterans and Iowans with Disabilities Vote initiative.

“We are thrilled that our work to improve election accessibility in Iowa with the Secretary of State’s office has been recognized by the EAC. We hope that our Quick Check booklet can be used by other states to improve election accessibility for more voters with disabilities,” said Annie Matte, communications and voting outreach coordinator with Disability Rights Iowa.

All Iowa polling places are inspected for general ADA compliance. The Voter Accessibility Quick Check booklet is an additional resource for precinct election officials to have on hand to ensure the polling place stays accessible throughout Election Day.