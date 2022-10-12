DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Secretary of State’s office is trying to help Iowans who are legally able to vote but are not yet registered to get registered ahead of the 2022 election.

According to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, nearly 47,000 Iowans could register to vote, but haven’t yet registered to vote. Pete said the statistic represents about 10% of Iowans who could vote but aren’t registered.

In order to get more Iowans registered to vote said mailers were sent out to all eligible voters who are currently not registered. This mailing is an annual occurrence for Iowa.

“I want to hit 100% and this mailing will help us get there,” Pate said in a press release.

Pete has been in office since 2015 and since that time more than 538,000 Iowans have registered to vote, according to the press release. Those wanting to register to vote can do so online by going to voterready.iowa.gov