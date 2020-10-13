Iowa Secretary of State to conduct youth poll ahead of election

FILE – In this Dec. 19, 2016, file photo, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate collects ballots during Iowa’s Electoral College vote at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. A judge blocked Iowa’s secretary of state Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 from enforcing an order that barred counties from sending absentee ballot applications to voters with their personal information already filled in. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Thousands of students across Iowa will cast ballots for their preferred presidential and congressional candidates ahead of Election Day.

According to a release, Secretary of State Paul Pate will poll students on their preferred choices in the upcoming Iowa Youth Straw Poll on October 27. More than 250 schools have registered to participate so far.

“I believe voting is the most important thing we can do as citizens,” Secretary Pate said. “It’s not only our civic duty, but voting gives us all a voice. It’s important for young people to understand that part of what makes America great is that we give the power to the people to determine our leaders. Hopefully that’s a lesson they will carry for the rest of their lives.”

Presidential and congressional candidates were asked to provide a short video with a personalized message for Iowa students. The videos available on the Elections 101 website and on Secretary Pate’s YouTube page.

The Youth Straw Poll is part of the Elections 101 curriculum developed by Secretary Pate for use in Iowa schools. The poll provides a hands-on educational experience designed to inspire civic engagement. Every public school, private school, homeschool student and youth group in the state is invited to participate.

Students, teachers, and organizations can register for the Iowa Youth Straw Poll by clicking here. A pin map of schools that have signed up to participate, as well as links to sample ballots and more information about the Youth Straw Poll is available at this link. The full list of schools that has registered so far is available here.

Every presidential and congressional candidate who qualified for Iowa’s 2020 general election ballot is included in the Straw Poll.

