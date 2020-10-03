Iowa Secretary of State testing cyber-security

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office is working on a new initiative to test its cyber-security.

“You know so we look at it holistically, as a cybersecurity program and so wherever there is either data that’s held, or there is a data being transferred, we look at how do we protect that I make sure that it’s done securely,” said Jeff Franklin, Chief Cybersecurity Officer for the Secretary of State’s Office. “Information coming off of a voting machine, if it’s information in the database, if it’s information being communicated in email, it really revolves around any data with it being transported or stored.”

Iowa is just the second state in the nation to launch a Vulnerability Disclosure Program. That means they invite private sector security researchers to test Iowa’s system.

“We already have a strong infrastructure in place, but election cybersecurity is a race without a finish line,” Secretary Pate said in a news release. “We are bolstering our cyber maturity by allowing responsible testing and reporting of our systems to the private sector.”

“Our latest partnership with Bugcrowd is yet another proactive measure we are taking to ensure our elections are cyber secure,” said Franklin. “We look forward to actively engaging the private security researcher community so we can strengthen our systems and ensure Iowa continues to be a leader in elections and cybersecurity.”

Franklin said the tests on the system can happen anytime day or night, as hackers are always trying to break into data systems.

“We reached a level of believe cyber security and maturity where we’re comfortable with inviting what they call, crowd-sourced security researcher community that can follow guidelines,” said Franklin. “We put rails in place this is what you can test, this is what you can’t test, and put those policies and guidelines in place and invite them to go ahead and see what they can find.”