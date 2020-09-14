Iowa Secretary of State partners with college football coaches on #BeAVoter initiative

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is partnering with Iowa college football coaches to promote voter registration for the upcoming election.

Pate and coaches from the University of Iowa, Iowa State, Northern Iowa and Drake will encourages Iowans in new radio, social media and digital ads to encourage Iowans to #BeAVoter.

“I want to thank Kirk Ferentz, Matt Campbell, Mark Farley, and Todd Stepsis for stepping up and helping us promote the #BeAVoter initiative,” Secretary Pate said. “These great coaches are well-regarded across Iowa and the nation, and they can make a big impact on encouraging people to engage in the process.”

Each ad directs the viewer or listener to visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov, a one-stop-shop for state election information. Iowans can use the site to register to vote, download an absentee ballot request form, track its status, and find information about voting deadlines and requirements.

The partnership between Secretary Pate and the football coaches was developed through Learfield IMG College, which owns the athletics multimedia rights for the four schools.

You can see the video messages from the coaches here.

