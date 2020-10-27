Iowa Secretary of State Office partners with cybersecurity firm for election security

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa’s Secretary of State Paul Pate announced that his office has partnered with a cybersecurity firm to help provide election cybersecurity.

Pratum, based in Ankeny, is working with the Secretary of State’s Office and Iowa counties by helping with several initiatives aimed at securing the vote and preparing election officials, according to a release from the Secretary of State’s Office.

Pate said that county auditors, emergency managers, IT directors, vendor partners, and other stakeholders have been working with Pratum to create response plans for a variety of situations.

“As election officials, we prepare for the worst, but hope for the best,” Secretary Pate said. “Whether it’s a cyber event, civil unrest, equipment failure, or a natural disaster, we have a plan and we are prepared to handle it. Pratum has provided valuable insight to assist all 99 counties with setting up the necessary action steps to deal with any problem that might occur.”

Dave Nelson, founder and CEO of Pratum, said that his company has worked to “develop a full range of security efforts.”

“As Iowans ourselves, we’re proud to see our state focused on this critical area,” Nelson said.

Pate added that he is making cybersecurity a priority to ensure elections are protected at every level and that Iowans should be confident that their votes are protected.