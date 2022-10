DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Des Moines Public Schools will now have an opioid antagonist, or drug overdose prevention medication, on hand at all of its schools.

The school board signed off on the plan Tuesday night without debate.

Each school will keep at least one dose of Naloxone. That’s a drug that can reverse the effect of an overdose.

Des Moines school nurses say the drug could have been used in the district 11 times during the past year.