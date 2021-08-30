Iowa school mask ban lawsuit amended as feds investigate law

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters following a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in West Des Moines, Iowa. Reynolds lashed out at President Joe Biden Thursday after he ordered his education secretary to explore possible legal action against states that have blocked school mask mandates and other public health measures meant to protect students against COVID-19. Reynolds, a Republican, has signed a bill into law that prohibits school officials from requiring masks, raising concerns as delta variant virus cases climb across the state and schools resume classes soon. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman has amended her lawsuit over the state’s ban on mandatory face masks in schools to include allegations the law violates state and federal constitutional protections.

Frances Parr’s amended lawsuit alleges the law passed in May violates equal protection and due process rights guaranteed in the federal and state constitutions.

The Council Bluff’s woman wants a judge to block enforcement of the law. On Monday the U.S. Education Department announced it’s investigating whether Iowa’s law and similar ones in four other Republican-led states could violate federal anti-discrimination laws.

Iowa is experiencing a COVID-19 surge. Iowa has during he past month gone from a seven-day moving average of cases of less than 300 a day to more than 1,000 daily, as hospitalizations climb.