DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Capitol is used to having some Christmas decorations. This year there is a new display for people to view from the Satanic Temple of Iowa.

The group’s Facebook page said the figure they have put on display is called Baphomet. Representatives of the group declined to do an interview on the display, instead referring media to the Satanic Temple website.

According to their website, the mission of the temple is to “encourage benevolence and empathy, reject tyrannical authority, advocate practical common sense, oppose injustice, and undertake noble pursuits.” The temple also advocates for abortion rights and the abolition of corporal punishment in schools.

One eastern Iowa pastor came to the statehouse from Tiffin, near Iowa City, to check out this exhibit.

“It’s abhorrent to see something like a display like this,” said Pastor Joel Tenney with Alpha Pneuma Ministries. “It’s a travesty to see in our Capitol. I don’t know why it’s allowed to be here. I’m going to work to hold whoever put this up accountable, and whoever allowed this to be put up accountable as well. If there’s some sort of concession for this to be allowed, I’m going to work to oppose that concession and rewrite any rulings or legislation we have considering something like this.”

Every week for 30 years, there has been a Christian prayer group meeting in the Iowa Capitol building. Today, the meeting spent time on the Satanic Temple of Iowa display.

“What I’m grateful about is that there are those who recognize that we are in a spiritual battle,” said Kathy Barnette with the prayer group, who also serves with the Vivek Ramaswamy presidential campaign. “About 40 of us in that room and not only do we love all people, including those who put this Satanic display up at Christmas time, but even more than our love, Jesus, Jesus loves them as well.”

“God uses all evil to good, he’ll turn it to good,” said Paul Dykstra, who is a retired farmer and pastor, and the leader of the prayer group. “So if people become aware that these things are out there, they become more alert to watch for it.”

The Iowa Department of Administrative Services said the group followed the procedure for applying and getting approval for the display. The Atheists and Freethinkers also have a display next to the Satanic Temple.

The Satanic Temple display will be up in the Capitol for 14 days.