ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Association announced a show in which the proceeds will be donated to help the people of Ukraine.

The Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Association stated in a release that “Rock for Ukraine” will feature three bands in one show at the Roof Garden Ballroom on April 11.

Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association Hall of Fame inductees and some popular regional bands will gather to raise funds, and three of the groups that have already volunteered their time include The Senders, The Itty Bitty Boji Band, and Lake Patrol.

“I made some phone calls, and the bands all just said, ‘we’re in, count us in,’” said Iowa Rock ‘N Roll Hall of Fame inductee Terry Klein said, “Everyone is so excited and honored to try and help. We are all looking forward to a great evening.”

Proceeds will be donated to Arise Ukraine, a 501(c)3 non-profit Christian Missionary group that is based out of Sioux Falls. The group has been delivering food and supplies directly to the people of Ukraine.

The Roof Garden Ballroom, Blake Childs Designs, The Lakes News Shopper, and the Iowa ‘n Roll Music Association have sponsored the event.

“When Terry approached us with this idea, we thought this was a wonderful way we could try to help the people of Ukraine,” said Executive Director of the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association Clay Norris, “We all watch the news and feel so powerless. This is a way that musicians and the sponsors help by donating their talents, passion, and time – and the audience can help by coming, enjoying the evening, and giving to the cause as they are able.”

The release indicated that food and beverages will be available for purchase and a portion of those proceeds will be donated. A 50/50 raffle will also be held, with more than 50% of the proceeds going to Arise Ukraine.

For more information about the bands, visit the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association Facebook page or visit their website. More information about Arise Ukraine can be found on their Facebook page.

Those who are unable to attend the event and would still like to donate can send donations via Venmo or PayPal by using the email info@iowarocknroll.com, or by visiting or calling the museum at 712-330-0889.