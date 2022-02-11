DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Doug Jensen, the Des Moines man who lead a charge of rioters up the stairs at the US Capitol on January 6, will finally go on trial for his alleged crimes at the end of the summer.

Jensen was one of hundreds of rioters who stormed the US Capitol as the US Senate confirmed the results of the 2020 election. Federal prosecutors say many in the crowd were attempting to interrupt those proceedings and possibly abduct lawmakers as they sought to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral win. Former President Donald Trump and a slew of his supporters continue to push the false narrative that President Biden was not lawfully elected.

On Friday a federal judge denied a motion from Jensen seeking to dismiss one of the charges against him and finally set a trial date in the matter. Jensen is scheduled to go on trial in Washington, D.C. on September 19th, 2022. That will be more than a year-and-a-half — 621 days — since the US Capitol riot.

Jensen was easily recognizable in dozens of videos and photos released after riot and he surrendered to authorities days after the riot. Jensen told authorities that he wanted to be at the front of the crowd of rioters so his QAnon t-shirt would be visible and “Q” – the fictitious leader of an online conspiracy that claims humans with lizard DNA are in charge of an international child trafficking ring – would be credited for inspiring the riot.

He remained in federal custody in the Washington, D.C. area for months before finally being released to his wife in Des Moines in July . However, Jensen was taken back into custody just weeks later after he was caught violating the conditions of his release by using his daughter’s phone to look at right-wing websites. He remains in custody today.

Jensen is facing dozens of charges including Civil Disorder, Resisting Officers and Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct. Jensen is not accused of striking any law enforcement officers during the riot, though he was allegedly carrying a knife at the time which lead to even more charges.