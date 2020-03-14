Iowa Revenue Estimating Conference discusses economic impact of coronavirus

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – Iowa state leaders are trying to estimate the impact the coronavirus pandemic might have on Iowa’s economy.

The Iowa Revenue Estimating Conference met Thursday to predict how much tax money Iowa will take in. The group says the virus will only have a minimal impact on the 2020 fiscal year but says 2021 could be a challenge.

A panel that estimates the state’s budget says they aren’t sure what impacts the coronavirus pandemic will have on Iowa’s tax revenue, but as the situation changes daily, there could be changes.

“Economies do not do well with fear and uncertainty. If Iowa can largely avoid the economic costs of containing the coronavirus there should be just minimal economic damage because we otherwise have a stable and growing economy,” said Holly Lyons, Director of the Legislative Services Agency.

The budget numbers remain steady for now, and Iowa’s underlying economy gives the panel some confidence, but they acknowledge they made need to reassess depending on how things shake out.

Meanwhile, it’s business as usual at the Capitol as Republican lawmakers don’t seem concerned about COVID-19 cutting the session short.

But Democrats said they need to be proactive and the virus should be taken into account when the 2021 state budget.

The Iowa Revenue Estimating Conference meets three times per year, but officials say a fourth meeting could be needed to adjust for impact from the virus.