DES MOINES, Iowa — Since the pandemic, many restaurants have started offering higher pay and better benefits to attract new employees or help old ones stick around.

Here in the metro, restaurants are still dealing with staffing shortages and while the cost of labor is a big concern for these establishments, many have still increased their wages.

“We found that 70% of restaurants are paying 20% or more of the labor costs in wages than they were pre-pandemic, 30% are paying 30% or more,“ said Jessica Dunker with the Iowa Restaurant Association.

The state had a net loss of about 25,000 people in the industry from the pandemic.

In Des Moines, a new chain restaurant called Tupelo Honey has almost all of its job openings already filled.

The restaurant has a base pay of $15 per hour for all employees. In addition, they have paid parental leave and a wellness stipend which are both unusual in the industry.

The Chief Operating Officer says she’s seen firsthand what this can do for employees and hopes that they can make a positive impact here in the metro.

“We think that investing in employees is gonna make a restaurant standout for the guest for the long term benefit. I think coming into a new city like Des Moines I want to start with investing in our employees and treating them well, and that’s going to carry forward to how we will be part of the community and the growth here,” said Chief Operating Officer for Tupelo Honey, Caroline Skinner.