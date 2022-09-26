DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO) — Des Moines Police say they’ve figured out who was responsible for a break-in at the Great Ape Initiative last month, now they are hoping you can help find him.

The Great Ape Initiative – a research facility on the south side of Des Moines that is home to several endangered bonobo apes – was broken into on August 27th. Police say there was extensive damage to the facility and several expensive tools were taken. The apes were not harmed.

Des Moines Police say a suspect in the case, 43-year-old Chad Cooney, tried to sell some of the stolen tools at a local pawn shop. Police say they also found evidence linking Cooney to the break-in at the scene of the crime.

Cooney is now wanted on warrants for third-degree burglary and first-degree theft. Anyone with information about Cooney’s location is asked to call Des Moines Police or make an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.