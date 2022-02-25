DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The Iowa Statehouse voted through the Republican tax plan on Thursday in what the party says is the largest tax cut in state history.

The new flat income plan was announced on Thursday as a compromise among Iowa Republicans. The new legislation includes a 3.9% individual income flat tax, a 5.5% corporate income flat tax, and eliminating retirement income taxes.

“From the House’s perspective we feel very confident about not only are we right where we wanted to be on the income and retirement pieces, but we have also took that wholistic approach at the corporate piece which we feel very strongly about,” said State Representative Pat Grassley (R) from New Hartford. “And that we were able to work out an agreement with the Senate and Governor.”

The original House Republican plan included a 4% flat income tax with no corporate tax changes. The Senate Republican plan included corporate changes and a 3.6% flat income tax.

“The House and Governor were at 4%, we were at 3.6%. We decided to go 4 years instead of 5 and you kind of look at what fits into our budget over the long term and what is sustainable,” said State Senator Jack Whitver (R) from Ankeny. “We are very comfortable with 3.9% and that puts us in a very competitive position in the country as well.”

The tax plan would move Iowa from one of the highest income tax rates down to one of the lowest out of states who still have the tax.

Democrat response to this bill held consistent with what it has been for the last several months; saying that this gives the biggest tax breaks to the wealthiest in the state and does not help the lower-income classes soon enough.

“Is this what Iowa values are about,” said State Senator Zach Wahls (D) from Coralville. “To the folks watching at home: is this your state government working for you or is this the state government working for the wealthiest in our society?”

The bill moves to the Governor’s desk and awaits her signature to be implemented into law.