Iowa Republican Party chair responds to delay of Democratic caucus results

Iowa News
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – After the delay of caucus results, many around the nation are questioning if Iowa is the right place to hold the first-in-the-nation event.

But Iowa party leaders, Democrat and Republican alike, are saying if a delay in results will ensure reports are accurate, it’s worth the wait. Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufman was one such official, even bringing up an incident the Republican party made in 2012.

“The accuracy of the results of the Iowa Caucuses does not have a deadline. The worst possible thing that could happen, and again remember the Republican Party went through this in 2012 when we put out inaccurate results. And it was clearly a mistake on the part of the Republican Party,” said Kaufman.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, and Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst also issued a joint statement Tuesday defending the state of Iowa as the first caucus in the nation.

