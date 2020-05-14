Iowa reports over 300 new COVID-19 cases, additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has reported an additional 386 COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 13,675 cases.

There are 6,231 Iowans that have recovered from the virus, bringing the state total of current active cases to 7,444.

There was also an additional 12 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. This brings the state death toll to 318.

According to the IDPH 89,294 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

Below is a list of Siouxland counties in Iowa with positive COVID-19 cases:

Woodbury County – 2,073

Lyon County – 16

Sioux County – 111

Buena Vista County – 74

Calhoun County – 1

Clay County – 9

Crawford County – 300

Dickinson County – 6

Emmet County – 1

Harrison County – 17

Ida County – 2

Monona County – 14

O’Brien County – 21

Osceola County – 25

Plymouth County – 74

Palo Alto County – 1

Cherokee County – 6

Sac County – 4

Shelby County – 20

For the most up-to-date information in your county, visit your county’s health department’s website or social media page.