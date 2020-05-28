Iowa reports over 200 new COVID-19 cases, 19 additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed an additional 277 positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa, bringing the states total to 18,497 cases.

Health officials reported 19 new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 500.

The state’s health department confirms 288 additional recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 10,137.

There is a total of 8,360 active cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.

IDPH reports a total of 142,315 Iowans have been tested for the virus with 123,396 results coming back negative.

Case data by county in Iowa is shown in the table below provided the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

The IDPH COVID-19 dashboard is updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. May 27.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.