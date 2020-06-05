Iowa reports more than 300 additional COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed 322 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 20,022.

Health officials reported 11 new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 589.

The state’s health department announced 273 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 12,436.

There are 8,575 active cases of the coronavirus in Iowa.

IDPH said that 179,807 people have been tested for the virus and 158,390 of them are negative.

The state’s health department reported that one in 18 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

O’Brien County Public Health has released more information on the 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday afternoon.

The 10 additional cases are the following:

Four females in the age range of 18-40

One female in the age range of 41-60

One male in the age range of 0-17

Two males in the age range of 18-40

One male in the age range of 41-60

One male in the age range of 81+

For the list of counties in Iowa that are in Siouxland, according to the IDPH and local health departments, see below.

Woodbury: 2,856 confirmed, 2,047 recovered, 37 deaths

Buena Vista: 1,034 confirmed, 163 recovered, two deaths

Crawford: 548 confirmed, 337 recovered, two deaths

Sioux: 304 confirmed, 138 recovered

Plymouth: 149 confirmed, 92 recovered, two deaths

Shelby: 37 confirmed, 33 recovered

Osceola: 36 confirmed, 30 recovered

Cherokee: 41 confirmed, 27 recovered

O’Brien: 40 confirmed, 19 recovered

Dickinson: 34 confirmed, 9 recovered

Harrison: 26 confirmed, 20 recovered

Monona: 25 confirmed, 19 recovered

Lyon: 24 confirmed, 18 recovered

Sac: 28 confirmed, 17 recovered

Clay: 27 confirmed, 14 recovered

Emmet: 27 confirmed, 9 recovered

Ida: 15 confirmed, 13 recovered

Pocahontas: 20 confirmed, 2 recovered

Carroll: 15 confirmed, 9 recovered, one death

Palo Alto: 7 confirmed, 2 recovered

Calhoun: 8 confirmed, 2 recovered

The IDPH COVID-19 dashboard is updated in real-time. This update is as of 9 a.m. June 5.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.